Home » Local » 2020 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year details (time, date, etc.) 2020 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year details (time, date, etc.) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-Mail Posted on August 14, 2020 by Breck Riley What: 2020 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Where: Jason’s Southern Table; 112 N Jackson St, Kosciusko, MS When: Doors open at 5:00 pm. Show begins at 7:00 pm Video Stream: Boswell Media YouTube channel Links: 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year finalists Jason’s Southern Table