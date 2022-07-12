HomeAttala2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Chapel Hart to appear on “America’s Got Talent”

2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Chapel Hart to appear on “America’s Got Talent”

The 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Chapel Hart will be features on an eisode of America’s Got Talent.

The country music trip from Poplarville will appear on the July 19 edition of the show.

Chapel Hart won the 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year with the song “Made for Me.”

The group, made up of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, has been on the rise since winning the 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

The group was named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2021 and has had several music videos featured on the channel.

 

