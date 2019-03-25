2nd Choctaw Tribal Member Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Second Degree Murder

Keenan Martin, 26, of Philadelphia, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 540 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for second degree murder, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Martin was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine.

Martin entered a guilty plea on July 3, 2018, to one count of second degree murder. On November 2, 2017, four members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians assaulted and killed another Tribal member in the Tucker Community.

Martin’s co-defendant, Jerome Steve, was sentenced on March 21, 2019 and also received a prison sentence of 540 months. The sentencing of a third defendant, Keyshawn Willis, will be set on a later date. A fourth defendant, Monte Isaac, died while awaiting sentencing.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Patrick Lemon, Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk and Special Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Payne, and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department.