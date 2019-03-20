Drugs, DUI and other arrests in Leake County

Charles L Blair, 42, 10161 Road 3405, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, following too closely, MHP

Angela R Cumberland, 51, 533 Blount Street, Philadelphia, capias – possession of marijuana, capias – possession of oxycodone, capias – possession of meth, capias – possession of acetaminophen, capias – possession of amphetamine, capias – possession of diazepam, Leake Co. Sherriff’s Dept

Johnny Felton, 50, 401 Hayes Street, Carthage, felony fleeing, no insurance, no drivers license, failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving, improper turn, disregard for a traffic device, Carthage PD

Kimberly Hart, 37, 400 MLK, Carthage, capias – felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Pat A Jones, 62, 440 Collier Ave, Jackson, driving with a suspended license, speeding, Carthage PD

Jose Mojica, 32, 4900 Plaza Drive, Montgomery, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

JJ L Riser, 47, 599 Dan Boone Road, Carthage, capias burglary of a dwelling, capias – auto burglary, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Carrie M Strickland, 39, 3798 Standing Pine Road, Carthage, capias – possession of meth, capias – possession of marijuana, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lee Woodall, 50, 215 Spruce Street, Walnut Grove, discharging/displaying a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Walnut Grove PD

Chylan L Williams, 18, 2078 Attala Road 4132, Sallis, simple assault, leaving the scene, no drivers license, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)