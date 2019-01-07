8 ECCC Football Warriors Sign to Continue Careers at 4-Year Programs

Eight East Central Community College sophomore football players signed National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at four-year colleges and universities during the recent National Signing Day for football midyear junior college transfers.
Those ECCC football players included:
- Kendrick Abney (5-9, 200, linebacker/defensive back, Sylva Bay Academy and Heidelberg, Miss.), Miles University, Fairfield, Ala.
- Kevontaye Caston (5-10, 186, wide receiver, Trinity Episcopal Day School, Natchez, Miss.), Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, Texas.
- Telayes Cole (6-3, 231, linebacker, Newton County High School and Hickory, Miss.), University of West Alabama, Livingston, Ala.
- Daniel Little (5-10, 175, defensive back, Terry High School, Terry, Miss.), Mississippi College, Clinton, Miss.
- Ethan McMullan (6-4, 270, offensive lineman, Newton County High School, Decatur, Miss.), University of North Alabama, Florence, Ala.
- James Smith III (5-8, 155, Velma Jackson High School, Canton, Miss.), University of West Alabama, Livingston, Ala.
- William Sterling (5-7, 264, defensive lineman, Oak Grove High School, Hattiesburg, Miss.), Mississippi College, Clinton, Miss.
- Volme “V.J.” Swanier (5-10, 216, linebacker, Pass Christian High School, Pass Christian, Miss), Mississippi Valley State University, Itta Bena, Miss.