A Break From The Heat Stress Today But A Hot Week Awaits

Mississippi will have a chance to enjoy more comfortable conditions today thanks to a cold front that’s pushed into the state. The drier air will help to ease the heat stress that we’ve been dealing with for the past week. Temperatures will still reach the lower 90s today but we won’t have to contend with high humidity that would make it feel hotter. The National Weather Service says Mississippi will be facing a different type of heat stress in the coming week– a dry heat in which actual temperatures will likely climb into the triple digits.