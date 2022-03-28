A Highly Intoxicated Driver was Headed Toward Leake

10:49 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the parking lot of McDonalds for a minor two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

11:04 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle near Dan Boon Road.

2:06 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted about mud spilled by a dump truck in roadway on HWY 35 North near Dixon Road. MS HWY Patrol and MS Dept of Transportation were notified.

2:53 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police responded to reports of a highly intoxicated driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Philadelphia to Carthage. The individual was pulled over at Jr. Food Mart on HWY 16 and taken into custody.