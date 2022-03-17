AAA: Some Gas Prices Up, Some Down

Prices at the pumps continue to fluctuate in this part of central Mississippi. AAA says Attala County has seen the biggest changes in its average gas price—down almost a nickel yesterday, up about four cents today to just under $3.95. In Neshoba County, the auto club says the average price has dropped less than a penny, now below $4 for the first time in a week—but just barely. It’s $3.999 today. And in Leake County, gas is now averaging about $4.01, down almost two cents in the past 24 hours. Statewide, the average price is just under $3.97, about a penny less than yesterday.