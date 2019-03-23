Actor Kirk Cameron speaks at Meridian church

Kirk Cameron was met with a room full of fans when he stepped into Northcrest Baptist Church Thursday night.

Executive Pastor Wade Philips says it was an honor to hear the actor speak.

Cameron brought his new Living Room Reset Tour to Meridian, focusing on marriage and parenting.

“Of course Kirk is well-known as one of the stars of Growing Pains and has done a lot of things since then, but he is also an outspoken Christian,” says Phillips.

Cameron and his wife, actress Chelsea Noble, have been married since 1991 and have six children.

“He’s here to share with us and share with the people what he’s learned over the years and how they can apply biblical principles to their lives when it comes to marriage and kids,” says Phillips.

Cameron says mom and dad have to be the priority and then the children because the marriage is the foundation of the family.

“A lot of people know him. A lot of people were very excited to get to meet him. He’s a super nice guy, very humble, down to earth. It’s been really neat to see the excitement level here,” says Phillips.

Cameron is also well-known for his work in the inspirational movie Fireproof and starred in three movies based on Tim LaHaye’s best-selling Left Behind series of books.