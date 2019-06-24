aggravated assault and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Robert L Amker, 5735 Conway Road, Carthage, serving time, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Delanea Anderson, 3585 Hwy 35 N, Carthage, warrants, Carthage PD

Julian B Billy, 122 Grant Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no insurance

Earl Bloodsaw, 52, 164 Kit Lewis Road, Walnut Grove, public drunk, disturbance of the peace, Walnut Grove PD

Claude D Simmons, 66, 10490 Attala Road 4167, Sallis, serving time, Kosciusko PD

Ryan L Steen, 21, 112 Love Street, Kosciusko, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, no drivers license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Daniel F Tanner, 37, 603 Goodman Street, Kosciusko, petit larceny (3 counts), Kosciusko PD

Ubaldo F Vazquez, 24, 430 West 15th Street, Laurel, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, hold for ICE, no insurance, careless driving, no drivers license, Carthage PD

Jaquan Wingo, 19, 4204 Waggoner Road, Carthage, child abuse, contempt of court, Carthage PD

Tanisha L Zollicoffer, 26, Glendale Apts, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)