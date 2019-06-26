aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Tracie Wallace Gibson, 42, 162 Hunters Place, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Brittany Franklin, 30, 10011 Road 426, Union, probation violation

Dawn Loper, 40, 10421 Road 343, Union, simple assault

Franklin Andrew Seales, 55, 401 Austin Street, Philadelphia, probation violation

Jeffrey Adams, 21, 209 Sherwood Ave, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Tanaya Carter, 19, 267 Bennett Street, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death

Tydrick Deshun Jackson, 19, 10271 Road 1321, Philadelphia, failure to signal lane change, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper passing, no insurance, suspended drivers license, improper equipment, driving on wrong side of road, speeding, careless driving

Jashua Corlandus Morgan, 32, 265 Rea Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance

Cameron Arlo Sockey, 36, 14151 Hwy 488 W, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Nyasia Meyon Crockett, 18, 821 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)