aggravated assault, DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Tammie Brantley, 60, 615 Hwy 487, Carthage, simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tracey M Corbett, 41, 85 County Road 5051, Boonesville, public drunk, possession of paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tyler L Gunn, 21, Grand Ave, Lena, public drunk, malicious mischief, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Chadrick B Johnson, 25, 3107 Damascus Road, Durant, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, open container, improper equipment, no driver’s license, Kosciusko PD

Lionel Lofton, 61, 825 Redwing Ave, Kosciusko, domestic violence – aggravated assault, Kosciusko PD

William H McKinley, 36, 3335 Attala Road, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Matthew R Parrish, 38, 31 County Road 236, Corinth, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jimmy L Russell, 26, 12650 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container, speeding, Carthage PD

Bryan Smith, 42, 504 North Jordan Street, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, warrant, Carthage PD

Linda A White, 42, 26 Acre Street, Morton, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, no insurance, no driver’s license, no tag, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)