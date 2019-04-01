aggravated assault, DUI and other arrests in Leake County

Zaqwazion S Adams, 23, 616 A Ivey Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Scotty L Allen, 50, 50, 80 Bear Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, child restraint violation, no tag, Carthage PD

Karine C Chickaway, 31, 409 Chickaway Dr., Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, seatbelt violation, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Zorro D Clayton, 31, 1642 N Jordan, Carthage, aggravated assault, capias – escape, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Justin Cook, 42, 2348 AR 3121, Vaiden, simple assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lantina N Gant, 35, 20926 Hwy 35 N, West, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, warrant – KPD, disregard of a traffic device, MHP

Michael O Hoover, 31, 517 Morrow Road, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, open container, improper equipment on vehicle, possession of whiskey, Carthage PD

Randall James, 27, 12601 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Latari G Leflore, 27, 4033 Beamon Road, Kosciusko, bench warrant – false pretense, Carthage PD

Karrie M McGehee, 35, 42 Tadpole Road, Forest, public drunk, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)