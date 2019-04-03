aggravated assault, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Leona Bell, 39, 268 Bogue Chitto Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, failure to pay

Karla Ellingburg, 30, 10810 Road 468, Philadelphia, probation violation

Pamela Denise Johnson, 65, 12321 Road 325, Union, burglary of a commercial building, car, etc.

William Scott Smith, 35, 10020 Road 648, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Jerithan Keith Willis, 36, 145 York Road, Philadelphia, aggravated assault – manifesting extreme indifference to life

Bruce Bell, 48, 128 Ball Park Road, Philadelphia, malicious mischief

Tony Jesus Harris, 35, 7761 Hwy 35 N, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Orlando C Moore, 46, 3110 Galilee Road, Carthage, serving sentence

Candie Marie Trent, 30, 514 Lynn Street, Walnut Grove, contempt of court

Henry T White, 49, 10950 Road 838, Philadelphia, failure to appear

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)