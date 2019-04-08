aggravated assault, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Jeremy J Brown, 27, 381 Loper Street, Philadelphia, shooting into dwelling house, aggravated assault – manifesting extreme indifference to life

Terry Harrington, 29, 393 Loper Street, Philadelphia, hold circuit court, escape, serving sentence

Ashley M Long, 34, 10951 Road 539, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Marcellous Cleo Thompson, 68, 4115 Newell Road, Meridian, trespassing- less than larceny – joy riding

Kimberly Renee Worthy, 28, 105 St. Francis Dr, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no drivers license

James Burnside, 57, 11400 Road 339, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life, possession of marijuana, public drunk, fleeing arrest

Otha Lee Henderson, 77, 231 Hickory Road, Newton, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, speeding, no insurance

Kevin Drew Ryals, 39, 12501 Hwy 492, Philadelphia, rape

Beckett William Turner, 29, 558 Popular Ave, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Navean Willis, 52, 198 Rolling Hills Road, Philadelphia, improper equipment, no drivers license, no insurance, open container

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)