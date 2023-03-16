Alarms, Fires and Accidents with Injuries in Leake

Wednesday 3/15/23

2:53 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle roll-over accident with injuries on Hy 35 S.

5:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle outside a residence on Hy 35 N.

7:39 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at a residence on Laurel Hill Road.

10:29 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was called about a house fire on Mapp Road in Lena.

11:04 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about an alarm and a reported trespasser at a residence on E Franklin Street.

11:10 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was sent to a woods fire on Laurel Hill Road.

11:18 a.m. – Edinburg Fire Department was also paged to respond to the woods fire on Laurel Hill Road.

12:18 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a residential alarm at a residence on Northwood Circle.

12:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to remove an unwanted person from a residence on Peoples Road.

2:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Old Walnut Grove Road.

4:45 p.m. – Madden Fire Department responded to a woods fire with old vehicles involved on Withers Road.

5:19 p.m. – Leake Deputies were involved in a short chase of a vehicle on Rischer Road.

7:36 p.m. – Madden Fire Department was sent to a grass fire on Hy 487 E.