Alyssa “Tata” Davis Named C-USA Player of the Week

Southern Miss sophomore third baseman Alyssa “Tata” Davis has been named C-USA Softball Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 24, the league announced on Monday.

Davis is the second Southern Miss softball player to receive one of the weekly C-USA awards this season. Davis’ fellow teammate and junior right-handed pitcher Abby Trahan was selected C-USA Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 17.

The Philadelphia, Miss. native who has been one of the hottest hitters in the Golden Eagles’ batting order as of late, posted some of the best performances of her Southern Miss career in the Golden Eagles’ weekend series against the UTEP Miners.

For the week, Davis posted a .600 batting average (9-for-15), a 1.467 slugging percentage and a .562 on-base percentage accompanied by five runs scored, 15 runs batted in, two doubles, one triple, three home runs and two stolen bases. Two of Davis’ three home runs were grand slams and the other, a two-run shot.

Davis started her week off by going 1-for-3 with a double in Southern Miss’ midweek matchup against South Alabama on Tuesday.

Davis opened the weekend with a 2-for-4 performance accompanied by two runs scored, five runs batted in, a home run and a stolen base in game one of Southern Miss’ doubleheader against UTEP on Saturday.

The sophomore collected her first grand slam of the weekend and the first of her Southern Miss career in the top of the fourth inning of game one against UTEP on Saturday. With the Golden Eagles leading 3-0, Davis came to the plate and belted a ball, extending the Golden Eagles’ lead, 7-0.

Davis also showed off her base running skills in the top of the third inning of game one when she caught UTEP’s defense off guard and stole home.

Despite Southern Miss’ narrow loss in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, Davis continued to produce at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and a stolen base.

The third baseman saved her best for last, posting a highlight reel at the dish in Sunday’s series finale to help lead Southern Miss to a series victory.

Davis went 4-for-4 at the plate on Sunday with three runs scored, eight runs batted in, a double, a triple and two home runs. Davis’ home run in the top of the second inning marked her second grand slam of the series and the second of her Southern Miss career.

Davis on being named C-USA Player of the Week

“I am honored and blessed to receive this recognition. I just want to thank God and everyone that pushes me to be my best. I am thankful for the amazing teammates that surround me. This award doesn’t just belong to me but it belongs to us because without them, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this.”

Davis and the Golden Eagles will return to action on Saturday, March 30 when they host C-USA foe Marshall at the Southern Miss Softball Complex in Hattiesburg.

Game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against Marshall will begin at 1:00 p.m. (CT) with game two to follow shortly after the conclusion of game one.

The Golden Eagles and The Thundering Herd will square off in the series finale at 12:00 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, March 31.