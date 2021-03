There was the storm, wind and rain.There were power outages, debris, and fallen limbs. And then there were the fallen trees and damaged properties.Here in Carthage a tree completely uprooted and crash landed into the garage and back rooms of a brick home on the corner of St. Mathew Street.The good news is there are no reported injuries.The other news is that there is considerable damage to the home.

Please share your storm photos and stories with us.