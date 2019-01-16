Annual Community Development Awards

The Community Development Awards program was held Tuesday night in Neshoba County.

The Mississippi State Extension Service and the Community Development Partnership sponsored the event, where Neshoba Central Teacher of the Year, Derek Huffman was the speaker. Volunteers were recognized for their commitment to community.

“The community awards is really just an appreciation for what I call the unsung heroes, our volunteers who work behind the scenes at night, volunteer fire departments, keeping us safe, while we’re at home in our beds,” says Chamber and Main Street Director Tim Moore.

Among those honored were the friend of the extension and literacy volunteer of the year. Also honored, were area fire departments. 11 volunteers were named volunteer firefighter of the year.