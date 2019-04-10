Another Conviction in Newton 9 Trial- VIDEO

A Newton County jury Wednesday returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Darren Thames, one of nine people charged in connection with the death of Jamarcus Townsend.

Thames was convicted of accessory after-the-fact of murder. He’ll be sentenced later.

Investigators said the shooting death of Townsend, 21, in 2017, was gang-related. Townsend’s body was found lying in a carport on Tillman Street in mid-March.

Charges were brought against the so-called “Newton 9” in the weeks following the shooting. Two defendants have yet to go to trial.