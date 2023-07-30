HomeLocalAnother Hot Week on Tap for MS

Another Hot Week on Tap for MS

We’ll be back under a heat advisory on Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index that could reach 105-110.  But any severe storms should be focused on western Mississippi, unlike Sunday when damaging winds blew down trees in parts of eastern Mississippi.   In Neshoba County, a tree was knocked down on a house near Union.   In Meridian, trees and power lines were down across the city and emergency management says some of the power lines caught fire.   A tree was also blown down in Jasper County northwest of Heidelberg.

