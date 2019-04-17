Another round of severe weather predicted for Thursday

The National Weather Service in Jackson is predicting another round of severe weather for much of the state Thursday.

The greatest threat with the predicted storm system will be heavy rainfall. Some areas could see up to 3 inches of rain.

Large hail, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and tornadoes are also all possible with this weather system.

The timing for storms to impact our coverage area is between noon and 4 pm for Leake County and between 3 pm and 8 pm for Neshoba County.

Residents in the path of the storms should have an emergency plan and being gathering all essential supplies that might be useful in the event of a severe weather outbreak (flashlights, batteries, bottled water, etc.).