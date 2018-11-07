Area Veterans Invited to ECCC’s Annual Military Appreciation Breakfast

East Central Community College will honor military veterans by hosting its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, on the Decatur campus.

The annual event begins with a complimentary breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Gold Room of Mabry Cafeteria.

All community veterans are encouraged to attend.

The keynote address for the breakfast will be given by Brig. Gen. (Ret.) David Oren Smith, a native of Decatur.

Smith enlisted in the United States Army in 1979 and received his commission through ROTC at the University of Mississippi in 1983. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi, a Master’s of Systems Management from Mississippi State University and a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War college.

He has served in various command and staff positions, including Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery; Executive Officer of the Joint Military Commission; Multi-National Division-North in Tuzla, Bosnia-Hertzogovina; Brigade Operations Officer for the 155th Brigade Combat Team in Babil, Karbala, and Najaf Provinces Iraq; and as a Senior Military Advisor to the U.S. Embassy, Baghdad, Iraq. His last assignment was Commanding General, 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three awards of the Meritorious Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge and two awards of the Mississippi Magnolia Cross.

Smith is currently employed by Boeing Defense as a senior military trainer.

In addition to Smith’s address, members of the college’s vocal music ensemble Voce’ will sing the national anthem and trumpeter Ellie Hall of Mendenhall, a member of the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, will play Taps.

Posting of the Colors will be by Boy Scout Troop 46 from Decatur United Methodist Church.