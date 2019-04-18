armed robbery, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

John Jones, 40, 416 Austin Street, Philadelphia, armed robbery, possession of paraphernalia

Brian J Irvin, 33, 14930 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, harassing-threatening phone calls, public drunk

Tristen Stanley, 23, 35 Fire Tower Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Toby Colston, 32, 249 West Myrtle Street, harassing-threatening phone calls

Arthur H Holley, 37, 16301 Road 505, Philadelphia, contempt court

Albert Matlock, 28, 711 Cotton Blvd, Carthage, suspended driver’s license, speeding

Charles Allen Thomas, 30, 209 Mandia Street, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Bailey Cumberland, 18, 2320 Hwy 495 N, Preston, contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia

Kimberly Clemons, 42, 3194 Lake Road 11, contempt of court, no driver’s license, no insurance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Jonnie Stokes, 28, 10160 Road 365, Philadelphia, simple assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)