armed robbery, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

John Jones, 40, 416 Austin Street, Philadelphia, armed robbery, possession of paraphernalia

John Jones

Brian J Irvin, 33, 14930 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, harassing-threatening phone calls, public drunk

Brian J Irvin

Tristen Stanley, 23, 35 Fire Tower Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Tristen Stanley

Toby Colston, 32, 249 West Myrtle Street, harassing-threatening phone calls

Toby Colston

Arthur H Holley, 37, 16301 Road 505, Philadelphia, contempt court

Arthur H Holley

Albert Matlock, 28, 711 Cotton Blvd, Carthage, suspended driver’s license, speeding

Albert Matlock

Charles Allen Thomas, 30, 209 Mandia Street, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Charles Allen Thomas

Bailey Cumberland, 18, 2320 Hwy 495 N, Preston, contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia

Bailey Cumberland

Kimberly Clemons, 42, 3194 Lake Road 11, contempt of court, no driver’s license, no insurance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Kimberly Clemons

Jonnie Stokes, 28, 10160 Road 365, Philadelphia, simple assault

Jonnie Stokes

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)

 