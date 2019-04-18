armed robbery, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

John Jones, 40, 416 Austin Street, Philadelphia, armed robbery, possession of paraphernalia
Brian J Irvin, 33, 14930 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, harassing-threatening phone calls, public drunk
Tristen Stanley, 23, 35 Fire Tower Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Toby Colston, 32, 249 West Myrtle Street, harassing-threatening phone calls
Arthur H Holley, 37, 16301 Road 505, Philadelphia, contempt court
Albert Matlock, 28, 711 Cotton Blvd, Carthage, suspended driver’s license, speeding
Charles Allen Thomas, 30, 209 Mandia Street, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Bailey Cumberland, 18, 2320 Hwy 495 N, Preston, contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia
Kimberly Clemons, 42, 3194 Lake Road 11, contempt of court, no driver’s license, no insurance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Jonnie Stokes, 28, 10160 Road 365, Philadelphia, simple assault
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)