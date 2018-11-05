Home » Leake » arson, meth and other arrests in Leake County

arson, meth and other arrests in Leake County

Posted on

James W Townsend, 37, 316 Hwy 13 South, Lena, 1st degree arson, trespassing, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James W Townsend

Verdisa L Chickaway, 27, 85 Shoemaker Road, Walnut Grove, serving sentence, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Verdisa L Chickaway

Cynthia G Kay, 50, 309 Lake Harbor Road, Brandon, possession of meth, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Cynthia G Kay

Quran J Mattison, 21, 672 Chapel Road, Carthage, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, contempt of court, Carthage PD

Quran J Mattison

Robert T Norwood, 47, 2067 Attala Road 3987, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko PD

Robert T Norwood

Cameron J Strong, 20, 120 Stonecreek Drive, Madison, speeding, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, MHP

Cameron J Strong

Jalen Ware, 19, 6317 Old West Point, Starkville, speeding, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, MHP

Jalen Ware

Bruce E Willis, 46, 790 New Housing Road, Carthage, public drunk, Carthage PD

Bruce E Willis

Paula Belk, 51, 2396 Main Street, Kosciusko, public profanity, disturbance of a business, Kosciusko PD

Paula Belk

Anthony  A Callahan, 36, 113 Barnett Lane, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, open container, no drivers license, noise ordinance, failure to stop, warrants, Kosciusko PD

Anthony A Callahan

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)