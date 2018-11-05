arson, meth and other arrests in Leake County

James W Townsend, 37, 316 Hwy 13 South, Lena, 1st degree arson, trespassing, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Verdisa L Chickaway, 27, 85 Shoemaker Road, Walnut Grove, serving sentence, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Cynthia G Kay, 50, 309 Lake Harbor Road, Brandon, possession of meth, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Quran J Mattison, 21, 672 Chapel Road, Carthage, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, contempt of court, Carthage PD

Robert T Norwood, 47, 2067 Attala Road 3987, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko PD

Cameron J Strong, 20, 120 Stonecreek Drive, Madison, speeding, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, MHP

Jalen Ware, 19, 6317 Old West Point, Starkville, speeding, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, MHP

Bruce E Willis, 46, 790 New Housing Road, Carthage, public drunk, Carthage PD

Paula Belk, 51, 2396 Main Street, Kosciusko, public profanity, disturbance of a business, Kosciusko PD

Anthony A Callahan, 36, 113 Barnett Lane, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, open container, no drivers license, noise ordinance, failure to stop, warrants, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)