Attala’s Gas Prices Now Among Mississippi’s Highest

For two weeks in January, Attala County had the cheapest gas prices in Mississippi. Now– after increases averaging 59 cents at gas stations in the county since last week– AAA says the prices in Attala are among the highest in the state with an average today of $3.83. The auto club says only six other counties in Mississippi are higher. Neshoba County, on the other hand, has some the lowest prices in the state. AAA says the average price there is $3.64 after an increase of 39 cents in the past week. Only six counties have cheaper gas. In Leake County, AAA says the average price has climbed about 34 cents to $3.73, two cents below the statewide average. The entire country has been feeling the pain at the gas pumps in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Mississippi has been hit harder than might have been expected. A week ago, AAA said only Arkansas had cheaper gas than Mississippi. Today, ten states have a lower average price. We’re still better off than most of our neighboring states. While the average price in Arkansas is still about five cents lower than Mississippi, gas in Tennessee and Louisiana is about 12 cents more expensive than what we’re paying and it’s 16 cents higher in Alabama.