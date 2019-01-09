attempted murder, forgery and other arrests in Neshoba County

Joy M Boater, 35, 2160 Pine Grove Road, Walnut Grove, uttering forgery

Chianca Lee Lee, 30, 412 Coleman Street, Philadelphia, served fine off

David Beckham, 40, 10660 Road 109, Union, aggravated assault, domestic violence

Hope Michele Cumberland, 24, 7558 Hickory Fellowship Road, Hickory, burglary of a dwelling house, trespassing

Carlos Martinez, 39, 106 Magnolia Street, Philadelphia, disturbance of family, resisting arrest

Bryston R Thompson, 21, 803 Carter, Philadelphia, attempted murder

Micheal Herbert Colter, 59, 910 Carver Street, Philadelphia, suspended license (DUI), disobeying traffic control device, failure to appear

Eric Johnson, 35, 228 Rail Road Ave, Philadelphia, disturbance of a family – domestic violence

Wynena D Mingo, 42, 159 Big Spring Creek Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Stacy Nicole Williams, 42, 306 North Street, Union, shoplifting

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)