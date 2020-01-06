attempted murder, fraud and other arrests in Neshoba County

Samantha J Bobo, 24, 150 St Francis Drive, Philadelphia, contempt of court
Joseph Daniel Cantner, 47, 1110 East Main, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance
Jacqueline Dickerson, 33, 290 Peach Tree Street, Kosciusko, felony – cred card, intent to defraud
Micheal Lee Gordon Jr, 26, 1066 Liver Lane, Philadelphia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Bria Rasheeda Hunter, 30, 813 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, accessory after the fact
Charles Ramsey McQueen, 45, 27 Jones Road, Hattiesburg, public drunk
Jardeius Sintel Peebles, 41, 274 Lewis Ave, Philadelphia, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, petit larceny
Daniel Skipper, 55, 312 Range Ave, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
George Thompson, 26, 14501 Hwy 21, Philadelphia, burglary of a commercial building, car, etc.
Alicia D Willis, 35, 498 James Billy Road, Choctaw, public drunk
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)