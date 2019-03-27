Authorities discover two bodies in Neshoba County

Two bodies have been discovered by Authorities in Neshoba County.

One body was found near Canal Scrap on Highway 15 bypass in Philadelphia. Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said a female’s body was found Tuesday night in a camper trailer.

Authorities conducted a search the area and found a second body.

“Deputies searched the area and found the body of a male Wednesday morning in the wooded area near where the first body was found,” said Sheriff Waddell.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said autopsies are being done at this time, the causes of death have not yet been determined.

Authorities are investigating and have not yet released the identity of the victims.