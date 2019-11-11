Benefit for Angela Burks Hearn this Saturday

A Benefit will be held for Angela Burks Hearn on Saturday, November 16 at Mars Hill Pentecostal Church Family Life Building starting at 4 pm. All you can eat stew and soup will be served for $8 (Children under 10 $5), a live auction will be held and live entertainment. Music from Amy Higginbothom, Carla Deweese, The Pounders Family, and other local talent.

Angela Burks Hearn is a member of Mars Hill Pentecostal Church and an English teacher at Neshoba Central High School. She is married to Kevin Hearn and has two daughters, two stepsons, and a granddaughter. Since December of 2017, Angela has had several health issues that required that she have numerous surgeries. These surgeries, including two back to back life-threatening surgeries this October, has kept her in and out of work the past two years. She is currently home receiving home health care from her most recent surgeries. The money raised at this benefit will go toward medical costs as well as living expenses while she continues to be off work and recover.

Contact Olivia Holdiness, Lisa Langley, Richard Burks, Amy Higginbothom, Stephanie Johnson or Regina Holdiness to donate.