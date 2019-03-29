Benefit for William Malone set for Saturday

A benefit for William Malone is set for Saturday, March 30 at the Carthage Coliseum beginning at 10 am. Raffle tickets are being sold for a beautiful entertainment piece that will be given away at the benefit. The festivities for the day include a silent auction, space jumps, chicken plates, and pig catching races. There will also be 4D Barrel Racing and Bull Riding beginning at 1 pm. All proceeds will go to the care of William who will be unable to work for at least a year because of medical issues. The benefit is sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America who will match proceeds up to $2500. Everyone is encouraged to attend and show support.