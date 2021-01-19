Friday January 15th

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning our FRIDAY FESTIVITIES were twice as festive as BMO saluted Attala County FFA Advisor and Farmer’s Market Director Kenneth Georgia who received the Distinguished Teacher Award. The show had it’s usual “Text and Tones” topic question of the day which was “Something You Miss From Your Childhood” and featured “Strait @ 8” plus, it had the usual suspects like BMO, “Brother Breck” and the award winning news anchor Chris Davis.

Plus BMO discussed news and interesting things that took place on this date in country music in his “BMO’s NEWS’eum feature which available by clicking here

To place your seafood orders as discussed in the audio below click here

For information on the Farmer’s Market visit them on Facebook

BMO introduces His “Highness” the King of Agriculture Kenneth Georgia and asked about his “Distinguished Teacher” award…

BMO then asked Kenneth about the Farmer’s Market and the Fresh Seafood available there, plus and where and how you can order it for yourself…

Finally Kenneth took his shot at the “Text & Tones” topic of the day…

Friday January 15 Recap

Thursday January 14th

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning it marked the return of the weekly “Eve of the Eve of the Weekend” edition of the show and Central Mississippi is definitely ready for the weekend to get here. BMO had his usual stories from the BMO NEWS’eum which features things that happened on todays date in history. Chris Davis had Central Mississippi morning news and Breck and BMO announced first that the Powerball lottery DID NOT have winning ticket. Which was the inspiration behind our first “Texts & Tones” question of the day “What would you do with $650,000,000?” The on our second “Texts & Tones” question of the day, we asked “What is a lie you can specifically remember telling or have told someone?”

BMO & Breck kicked off the show by discussing what they would do if either won the Powerball lottery

A listener in Neshoba knew exactly what he would do if he “hit the big one!”

BMO & Breck tackle the 2nd “Text & Tones” topic question of the day which was “What is a lie that you can specifically remember telling?” (and while BMO has NEVER done this ever in case his wife is reading, Breck slapped it out of the park with is answer!)

A listener calls in to explain the “dozen”-ish or so boxes on her porch

Wednesday January 13th

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning

Well the show started at it’s normal time of 0:500 and what’s the “o” stand for? “Oh my gosh that’s early as Chris Davis had our Central Mississippi Morning News, then BMO and Breck opened up the phone lines with our “Text and Tones” topic question of the day which lead to some pretty interesting conversations. Ms. Melissa stopped by to chime in on our topic question of the day and answered one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the world. Then new country artist Niko Moon stopped by as the singer / song writer shared how he had originally written “Good Time” for Blake Shelton but kept it for himself and then shared what type of music people can expect to find with his new release. BMO then closed the show with one of his favorite groups of all time as Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeLoux and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts discussed what their plans were after their upcoming Farewell Tour after being together the last 20 years.

BMO and Breck answering their own “Text & Tones” question of the day which was “What is something you own a ridiculous amount of?”

Then Mrs Montgomery chimed in ….

Then Ms Melissa chimed in plus answered one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of all

BMO took phone calls on what our listeners about “What is something you own a ridiculous amount of?”

Then singer / song writer Niko Moon talked to BMO about how he gave his hit song “Good Time” to another country singer?

Then the boys from “Rascal Flatts” stopped by to share with BMO what their plans were since announcing their decision to call it quits after a 20 year career after their farewell tour scheduled for later this year and what they were currently doing with the down time due to Covid-19.

Wednesday January 13th Recap

Tuesday January 12th

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning

Well after surviving yesterday’s ICE AGE (meaning the 4 inches of snowfall that fell around Central Mississippi) , BMO in the MO’rning got back to normal with their “Texts & Tones” topic of the day which is “What is something you purchased without telling your significant other at the time?” That on the heels of BMO’s $300 Graceland Sift Shop Shopping Spree incident, Chris Davis and “Brother Breck” stop by, plus we had all this:

BMO’s photos from Graceland are up by clicking here

BMO’s photos from Memphis & Sun Studios are available here

For todays Country Music news and more click here.

First “Breck” how he survived the ICE AGE by living off the land (or attempting to) and the importance of knowing types of tracks in the snow

Then after “possibly” (BMO will neither confirm nor deny in writing) spending more than he should inside the gift shops at Graceland, we opened up the phone lines with our “Texts & Tones” topic of the day which was “What is something you purchased without telling your significant other at the time?” After this guys “little” casino trip on entertainment, maybe BMO didn’t feel so bad…

BMO took a few more calls with regards to our “Texts & Tones” topic of the day which was “What is something you purchased without telling your significant other at the time?” Finally someone BMO’s wife Yvonne can hang out and go shopping with (NOT!!!!!)

and finally….

After President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, the social network’s stock dropped 6.4% yesterday, dropping $5 billion in market value.

Other tech stocks also saw significant drops yesterday. Facebook, which has suspended Trump, was down 4%. Apple, Amazon, and Google’s parent company Alphabet, which have moved against social media site Parler due to its connections to the Capitol riot, were down more than 2%.

On Twitter, Trump had over 88 million followers, making him one of the top 6 users. Rush Limbaugh, who decided to shut down his Twitter page, also had 88 million followers.

which lead us to ask “What social media site doe you use when you are feeling “social”!

In today"s world of "social distancing" how social are you and which social media site do you use the most. Be sure to cast your vote and check back to see our results How "Social" Are You? Facebook Twitter Instagram Tik Tok My Space Vote Loading...

Tuesday January 12th Recap

Thursday January 7th

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning as the nation was still rocking from the events at the Capitol, BMO was looking to bring a “lottle” (that’s a BMO’ism for the opposite of a “little”) levity to the show as he read about an attack on unsuspecting customers at a McDonald’s in New Jersey. There was chaos, property damage and law enforcement’s bravest met the challenge head on. Unfortunately, fowl play (not a typo) has been confirmed as the culprits we a flock of angry chickens!!!! The incident report read as follows: The Washington Township Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook on. According to the post, the department received a call from its local McDonald’s complaining that “a flock of chickens” was “wreaking havoc.”

According to reports, chickens “chased” customers and were caught “pecking” at various car tires. We cannot confirm at this time if they were targeting specific customers (with chicken nuggets and sandwiches in hand) or random customers. It was rumored that this activity might be in “response” to McDonald’s plan of offering 3 new chicken sandwiches in the near future, coincidence??? Anyone that recognizes these “fowl” suspects please advise the owners to call 908-689-1111 so that they can be returned to their owners. That story combined with an incident in Kosciusko about a chicken “terrorizing” locals at a store made BMO and “Brother Breck” spring into action. Like “Matt Hooper” was Chief Martin Brody in the motion picture Jaws, the “B-Team” turned to our own local Ag Expert Attala County FFA Director, Mr. Kenneth Georgia who’s message on “what to do should you be attacked” could possibly save a life. We thank Mr. Georgia for his life saving advice and also spoke to him regarding the upcoming 56th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo as well. Then with all the serious stuff out of the way, multi-platinum, award winning and all around sweetest people in the world, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles talked with BMO about her new cable television game show “Go Big Show” which airs tonight on TBS. Below is audio from todays show.

Mr. Kenneth Georgia is the Director of Attala County FFA department, a Mississippi native who is also in charge of the Attala County Farmers Market in Kosciusko and very active within his community. If you enjoy his advice on what to do if attacked by chickens, wait till you see and hear his advice on the proper way to remove a snake from your toilet.

Attala County FFA Director on what you should do if you are ever attacked by a chicken

Then Mr. Georgia and BMO discussed the upcoming 56th Annual Dixie National Livestock & Rodeo

Go Big Show Host and Lead Singer of Sugarland stopped by to discuss her new tv show called “Go Big Show”

Jennifer and BMO discussed what makes the “Go Big Show” unlike any talent show based television on tv, her favorite acts and medical professionals and stunt coordinators and finally any acts that have stolen heart.

Thursday January 7th Recap

Wednesday January 6th

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning, BMO made his big announcement about him writing something off his “bucket list” as the worlds biggest Elvis fan is going to Elvis’ Birthday Bash this Saturday and would taking a special tour of Graceland. “For me, this is a 53 year long journey which is something I never really imagined being something I’d get to do.

said the host of our morning show as he bounced around the studios wearing his jacket like a cape and throwin’ up two fisted “hang loose” signs with his hands while humming, Da..da..daaaaaa! Da..da..daaaaa! Our thoughts and prayers go with Mrs. Montgomery (Yvonne) who will bravely attempt to keep BMO calm and not yelling “Priscilla, I’m home! Fix Daddy a fried peanut butter and banana sandwich while probably still humming Da…da…daaaa, Da..da…daaa while entering and exiting every room in Graceland!

To see Graceland is one thing, to see it decorated at Christmas is something I’d only seen in pictures BUT you combine that with being able to attend Elvis’ Birthday BASH and that’s something I couldn’t imagine being possible!”

To plan your trip to Graceland or for information regarding tours visit Graceland by clicking here. * The photo of Brian was taken on the front porch of the home Elvis was born in!

Then it was time to announce the results of our poll question from yesterday regarding whether or not you would be getting a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Which was pretty much split between Yes 39% and 38% saying NO they would not. Our “Texts and Tones” topic question of the day lit the phone lines up as today’s question “What was your I’ll never do that again moment?”

Wednesday January 6th Recap

Tuesday January 5th

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning it was about two things…..our Covid-19 vaccine poll which you can vote on here and the “Text and Tones” topic question of the day which was “What is something you don’t like but pretend to just because it was polite.” First Chris Davis broke the story about the Mississippi State Department of Health having the Covid-19 vaccine available and how it would be administered by age, employment type or locations where it was available. *See the chart below for details.

Then we posted our semi-daily poll question and asked you “Will you get the Covid-19 vaccine and offered you the following choices:

* You already have

* Yes – as soon as possible

* Yes – but I plan to wait to learn more about it

* No

* Not Sure

For vaccination locations and screening applications see below –

* 18 drive-through sites throughout the state provide COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and health facilities staff. An appointment is required.

* COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Screening – UMMC COVID Scheduling (umc.edu)

Then as we mentioned, we asked you about our Text and Tones topic question of the day which was “What is something you don’t like but pretend to just because it was polite” and the phone lines lit up!

Tuesday January 5th recap

Monday January 4th

BMO in the MO’rning added one “MO” to the ranks, as Mason (BMO’s adoring 14 year old) helped his “old man” kick off the expanded edition of BMO in the MO’rning. Mason stepped up to the mic to help with weather, then it was the usual cast of crazy’s as Breck stopped in and our award winning news guy Chris Davis brought everyone up to speed on just what’s going in Central Mississippi headline news! Plus in our “Texts and Tones” topic question of the day we asked “Have you received your stimulus check yet?” and “What things you are looking forward to accomplishing in 2021?”

“Text and Tones” topic question of the day, “what are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2021?”

Monday January 4th Recap (Rated E for everyone)

Monday January 4th Recap (Rated M for Mason)

Friday January 1st

Last time on BMO in the MO’rning, BMO rang in 2021 with the biggest show to date as some of the biggest stars (and future stars) in country music shared what their plans were for the upcoming year and put 2020 in perspective.

Dierks Bentley shared his idea of a “perfect” NYE for a “seasoned” Dierks Bentley and what his “goals” are for 2021 and how his kids play a vital part in that!

Kenny Chesney discussed the fans at Cowboys Stadium who tailgated on the day that his concert was supposed to take place and missing that connection with. He then answered an another callers question regarding the meaning behind his latest single “Happy Is’.

Eric Church had spoken earlier this year about what his hopes were for 2021, the possibilities of touring and what he thought crowd capacity might be

Thursday December 31st New Years Eve

As BMO wrapped up the year that saw him make the move to Central Mississippi, he went double or nothing with not one, but two “Texts & Tones” topic questions. While both kept the phone lines lit up, the first was “What Song Makes You Think of Your Significant Other?” After a lot of laughter and a few kindhearted God fearing people called in to inform BMO that “he needed to find Jesus”, he moved on to the second question of the day. A woman called in and wanted to know how BMO would react if his in-laws came to visit, but wanted to sleep in his bed? So we opened up the studio lines and the reaction was priceless. Happy New Year from BMO, “Brother Breck” and our Award Winning News Guy Chris Davis!!

Thursday December 31st Recap

Tuesday December 29th

This morning on BMO in the MO’rning, “Brother Breck” and BMO had another poll question for you as they asked you about “New Years Resolutions You Won’t Keep” which you can on by clicking here and the ever popular “Texts & Tones” topic question which is “If your husband promised to do some spring cleaning as a resolution, where would you have him start?” Plus it marked the return of the award winning Chris Davis with Central Mississippi News and all the usual craziness that you’ll get with BMO in the MO’rning on Mississippi’s Superstar Country, KICKS 96!

Then one BMO’s favorite “peoples” and former co-host K-Dub (as in “W”) aka Kate Mesa was up early back on the west coast and called in to say “Hi and said she missed his voice, so BMO had to play a song for her! (BMO isn’t scared of many people but this woman knows wayyyyyy too much about him and has more dirt on him than a coffin 6 feet under. So what K-Dub wants, K-Dub gets…apparently)

Tuesday December 29th Recap

Monday December 28th

Well Christmas 2020 is in the books and with that marks the return of BMO and “Brother Breck” who had a new poll question for ya and they took some calls with BMO’s “Text and Tones” topic question of the day which was “If you could train your significant other to do just one thing differently in the upcoming year it’d be _______?”

Mrs. Montgomery just had to kick off the phone calls with her two cents on todays “Tones , which made the big guy, a lottle! (that means more than a little. It’s a BMO’ism…feel free to use it! LOL)

Mrs. Montgomery’s phone call opened the flood gates and it was all downhill from there..

BMO in the MO’rning Monday Recap

Thursday December 24th

Well Christmas Eve was a special one for BMO, because while he may not have had his wife and family with him this year. He looks forward to sharing the holidays with them and the listeners of Central Mississippi, his new “adopted” family. The day kicked off 48 hours of country music favorites and BMO’s “Text & Tones” topic question of the day which was “What is something you always wanted as a child that Santa never brought you” and a 13 yr old little girl brought the house down.

Thursday’s BMO in the MO’rning Christmas Eve Recap

Wednesday December 23rd

Well the “Eve of Christmas Eve” edition of BMO in the MO’rning found BMO and “Brother Breck” celebrating “FESTIVUS” as it was a skeleton crew around the station this morning. Not that people were off today, but the ones who were here when this report was typed up were awfully skinny! So without further delay and the fear that Sally Struthers will show up and start filming a infomercial about “how for only less than a $1 a day you can feed this part time board op”, here’s what happened “last time on BMO in the MO’rning”…

BMO & “Brother Breck” discuss the hazards and downside to having to celebrate “FESTIVUS” at work and answer the question, “what is BMO getting for Christmas”?

BMO opened up the “TEXTS & TONES” topic question of the day which was “All you want for Christmas is _?”

BMO closed the show with with one final “Texts & Tones” topic answer and then told us “All he wanted for Christmas” was anything Eastwood, as BMO is a huge Clint Eastwood fan. He even dusted off an record of his off and played something for his “Bar Room Buddies” (which featured Merle Haggard and Clint Eastwood from the Bronco Billy soundtrack)

And in case you missed it, here’s what the show sounded like in 65 seconds or so…..

Tuesday December 22nd

Things got kind of shady last time on BMO in the MO’rning as during the “First Ever Kosciusko Drive Thru Christmas Parade” “Brother Breck” and BMO reported LIVE from the event and while the festivities merry and bright, as it seems in the following video…it was what happened behind the scenes that almost caused a panic as a “6ft 5 inch “Grinch” was accused of possibly stealing “Baby Jesus”. Our camera man / host BMO caught this footage and is available here. So while were begin the search, here’s what happened “last time on BMO in the MO’rning”.

So you think you have a hard job and it stinks? BMO found a video of a elementary teacher named Emma Ginder, who apologizes for having the sense of humor of a 8 year boy but wanted to lighten the mood for her students who have been attending classes on line and brought a fart machine in her class, to do just that.

To see the original video you can click here.

BMO’s “Text or Tones” question was “Have you ever punished your child for something you secretly thought was funny”?

And in case you missed any part of the 3 hour extravaganza, here’s todays “Shady Morning Show Promo”.

Monday December 21st

BMO and Breck put out another poll question as they asked “What is your favorite holiday tradition?” You can vote on the poll here. BMO’s “Text or Tones” topic question lit up the phone lines as we asked you “What is something you recently found out about your significant other. Chris Davis had our local news finally, Maddie and Tae stopped by to talk about their new single “We Need Christmas” but got the giggles with BMO and couldn’t stop talking about “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” Be sure to pick up their new single here

BMO’s “Text or Tones” topic question got a lot calls and one we didn’t want…

Maddie and Tae stopped by to talk about their new single “We Need Christmas” but couldn’t get past BMO playing “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer and everyone got the giggles…. (make sure you get their new single, seriously!)

Today’s morning show promo..

Friday December 18th

BMO and “Brother Breck” reflected on the career of British actor Jeremy Bulloch who played the original Boba Fett in “Empire Strikes Back”, “Return of the Jedi” who passed away on Thursday. We gave you the results Thursday poll question “What’s the Worst Gift to give Men for Christmas” with “Little Blue Pills” winning unanimously.

Darth Chris-deus had your LOCAL and STATE NEWS with no mention of Jeremy Bulloch’s passing because it happened in a “Galaxy Far, Far, Away”

and congratulations to Pam Crocker Gross, who was our KICKS MAS stocking winner…

Brother Breck stopped by as “The B Team” reflected on the career of British actor Jeremy Bullach who played one of BMO’s two favorite characters Boba Fett before turning it over to Darkside’s own Darth Chris-deus at the News Desk who didn’t have the story in his morning news preview!

BMO’s “Texts & Tones” question of the day was “What did you think was SO COOL when you were younger, but now looking back….mayne not so much?”

A close friend of who we thought was a country legend turned out to be “playing possum” with BMO, we just hope he wasn’t a NO SHOW at his party! HA!

Saving the best for last, another KICKS-MAS STOCKING WINNER as the very much deserving Pam Gross got herself “MO for the HOLIDAYS”

Just in case you missed any of the show, you can always catch the daily “best of” promo here (We promise there was more than a minute of it….like maybe a solid 7 minutes….see it’s getting better!)

Thursday December 17th

The “WORST Christmas presents to buy your Woman” poll came in, with Brother Breck reporting that “Advice” being the #1 WORST gift you could you woman, beating a “bathroom scale”, cleaning supplies and “weight loss pills”!

Todays poll question is “What is “WORST Christmas present you can buy a man” is located at the link https://www.kicks96news.com/local/what-is-the-worst-christmas-gift-to-give-men

Chris Davis had your local news, we talked about the “14 Annual Sippin’ Cider Event” sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County and Boswell Media. It happen today from 2pm to 7pm and be sure to get your scorecards filled out by visiting all the participating businesses to be eligible to win a holiday gift basket.

We talked about Downtown After Dark happening tonight. The event in downtown (pronounce LEWIS-VULL) Louisville includes an evening of late night shopping. Stores will be open until 8:00pm tonight!

Then we turned to the “Text and Tones Topic Question of the Day (which made a lot of people nervous) as we asked “What is one thing that you’ve done that could land you on Santa’s Naughty List?

Sugarland’s version of “Nuttin’ for Christmas” made BMO ask listeners “What is the one thing you’ve done that could put you on Santa’s NAUGHTY LIST!

Brother Breck stepped into the “confessional” we mean studio, to share his “naughtiness”

Ms. Melissa shared her “naughtiness” as well, but received a pardon due to “bringing breakfast” and using that “radio voice” of hers…

And finally, some poor man’s wife through him under the bus by sharing the wicked intervention she attempted to pull on him by hiding his beloved “jorts” to burn them. Her “naughtiness” was however prevented as a “higher power” intervened as he found them preventing their demise…

Just in case you missed any of the show, you can always catch the daily “best of” promo here (We promise there was more than a minute of it….like maybe a solid 5 minutes)