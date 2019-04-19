Boil Water Alert: Zama Water Association

Officials with the Zama Water Association have issued a Boil Water Alert for a section of the water system.

The alert applies to all customers who get their water from the Zama Water Association.

The Boil Water Alert was issued because an area of the water system lost pressure due to a power outage.

As soon as pressure is restored to the affected area, water system officials will being collecting water samples for testing. When pressure is restored, officials recommend that consumers vigorously boil water for at least two minutes.

The water system will be notified when tests reveal that the water is safe to drink.