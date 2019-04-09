BOLO Issued for Missing Person in Leake County (Audio)

Carthage and Leake County issued a B.O.L.O. for a missing person. The BOLO asked officers to be on the look out for a missing person.

Terence Washington was last seen on April 4, 2019 at a residence in Carthage at approximately 10:00 am. According to Dispatch he was to return at 1:00 pm the same day. He was last seen in a tan 2006 Ford Focus with a tag number of “LJX 724”.

If seen you are urged to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 267-7361, the Carthage Police Department at (601) 267-8011 or your local 911 Dispatch.