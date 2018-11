At 8:45 pm Law enforcement officers were notified of a BOLO issued by Neshoba County for a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was taken from the south part of the county at approximately 6:00 pm and is only described as a 2004 Chevrolet CLA white in color. The auto should have a tag of “NEY 898”.

If you spot this vehicle you are urged to contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 656-1414, the Attala Dispatch at (662) 289-3131 or your local 911 Dispatch Center.