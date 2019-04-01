Borrowed money will pay for dozens of Mississippi projects, including $400,000 for courthouse repair in Leake County

Mississippi lawmakers on Thursday agreed to borrow more than $360 million to finance construction, industrial development and local projects, including $400,000 for courthouse repair in Leake County.

The House and Senate passed Senate Bill 3065 , which includes $207 million in borrowing, although the House held it for the possibility of more debate.

Other money has already been borrowed in separate bills, including $45 million to aid improvements at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, $86 million to fund economic development at the Mississippi Development Authority and $12.5 million for a home for medically fragile children in Jackson.

Universities will get $85 million and community colleges will get $25 million, while state agencies will get $38.6 million. Local projects total $58.4 million, funded by borrowing. The state will spend another $27 million in special projects not by borrowing, but by using surplus money in last year’s state budget that was set aside for capital improvements. (AP)

Local projects funded include: