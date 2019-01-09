Boswell Media sets record for website visits in 2018

Boswell Media websites received close to 5 million visits in 2018.

The websites Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com racked up 4.7 million total views in the past year, setting a record for the company.

Over 3 million of those views came from Breezynews.com, which covers mostly Kosciusko and Attala County.

“Getting over 3 million views for a market our size is a significant accomplishment,” said President of Boswell Media, Johnny Boswell. “It shows the dedication of Breck Riley and his local news team for making Breezynews.com the most viewed radio station website in the entire state of Mississippi.”

Boswell Media’s Kicks96news.com also set a record for visits in 2018. The award winning website focusing on news in Leake and Neshoba Counties finished the year with over 1.7 millions views, making it the second most viewed radio website in the state.

“Mina Mooney and her local news team have made great strides covering news in Leake and Neshoba Counties,” said Boswell. “Breezy News and Kicks 96 News both provide a look as to what goes on daily inside our radio stations’ control rooms as we provide up to the minute news, information and entertainment for our loyal audiences.”

Breeyznews.com News Director Breck Riley credits teamwork across the board for the records set in 2018.

“Numbers like this are only accomplished through teamwork,” said Riley. “Every employee, even those not in the news department, has at some point written a news story, sent a picture, or recorded audio for at least one story. That type of teamwork isn’t found in many companies. It’s the sole reason for the success of Boswell Media in 2018.”

Boswell Media is a multimedia company based in Kosciusko, MS. The company operates three radio stations, two websites and a digital billboard. For more information, visit BoswellMedia.net.