Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, October 17:
Hinds at East Central
- Radio: Breezy Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio/Video Stream: Kicks96news.com
- Pre-game: 6:30 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
- Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree
Friday, October 18:
Kosciusko at Leake Central
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
- Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Philip Palmertree
Park Place Christian at Leake Academy
- Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
- Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham
Saturday, October 19
Holmes at Mississippi Delta
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com
- Pre-game: 2:30 pm
- Kickoff: 3:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Josh West
- Color Commentary: Cliff Barker
*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability
**Pregame times are approximate.