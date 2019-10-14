Home » Leake » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, October 17:

                                                 Hinds at East Central

  • Radio: Breezy Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio/Video Stream: Kicks96news.com
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

Friday, October 18:

 

Kosciusko at Leake Central

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Philip Palmertree

 

LeakeAcademyPark Place Christian at Leake Academy

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

 

Saturday, October 19

 

Holmes at Mississippi Delta

  •  Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com
  • Pre-game: 2:30 pm
  • Kickoff: 3:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Josh West
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

 

*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

