Boswell Media Sports Playoff Football Broadcast Schedule

Friday, November 2:

Whippets Kosciusko at Corinth

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

LeakeAcademyLeake Academy at Heritage Academy

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

**Pregame times are approximate.

