Boswell Media welcomes Hannah Lynn Daugherty to our staff. Hannah Lynn is a 2018 graduate from Mississippi State University with a bachelors degree in Communications. Hannah Lynn was introduced to Boswell Media through the Mississippi Association of Broadcaster’s on Campus program. This program is used to introduce university students majoring in Marketing, Broadcasting, and Communications to Radio and Television stations across the state. The MAB on Campus program visits most universities in Mississippi each year. Hannah Lynn is originally from Leroy, Alabama. She joins us as a part of our sales and news teams. You can contact Hannah Lynn at [email protected]