Boswell Media wins big at annual Associated Press Awards

Winners of the 2018 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors contest were announced Saturday at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

Dozens of AP-member newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters in both states submitted entries in the contest that honors the best in journalism in 2018.

Boswell Media brought home four first place awards and five second place awards during the banquet.

First place awards include Best Use of Sound, Best Public Affairs Reporting, Best Sports Story, and Best Radio Reporter.

Boswell Media also brought home second place awards in Use of Sound, Public Affairs, Radio Reporter, Breaking News and Digital Presence.

“It’s great to get these awards,” said President Johnny Boswell. “It shows what we do at Boswell Media. It’s all about serving the community and the people with the information that they need. I’m very proud of our team and we’ll keep striving for excellence in all that we do”

A complete list of winners can be found here.

The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative with 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.

2018 Boswell Media Awards entries: