Breck Riley named Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors Board President

Boswell Media’s Breck Riley has been elected to serve as President of the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors Board of Directors for 2019 – 2020.

Outgoing board president Brad Kessie of WLOX made the announcement at the annual Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors banquet in Jackson Saturday night.

“The awards Breck Riley deservedly takes back each spring are a reminder his work with Boswell Media sets him apart from most journalists in our region,” said Kessie. “What Breck brings to the Louisiana/Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors board is passion and determination to be the best. He’s the right person to lead the board in 2019-2020.”

The current board of the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors represents AP members in both states from TV, radio, newspapers and colleges. Breck has served on the board since November 2017.

The board conducts an annual college career day and college awards, as well as a professional contest that recognizes the best journalism in both states.

“Breck is one of the top radio news reporters in the region, as demonstrated by his winning the top radio reporter in both states this year,” said Adam Yeomans, AP’s regional director for the south. “The contest judges said Breck and WCKK-WLIN are ‘a role model for community radio,’ and he’ll bring the same passion and commitment to leading the state AP board over the next year.”

The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative whose membership consists of thousands of U.S. newspapers and broadcasters.

Additionally, Al Quartermont, News Director at KALB in Alexandria, LA, was selected to serve as the board’s vice president.