burglary, aggravated assault and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Pete T Walker, 36, Sanders Lane, Carthage, trespassing, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Larry Winters, 59, 409 N Wells Street, Kosciusko, domestic violence – simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Patricia G Cain, 34, 2700 Hwy 14, Sallis, accessory after the fact, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Deidre M Gentry, 30, 210 Shanks Street, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, no insurance, no drivers license, no tag, Kosciusko PD

Jeremiah D Hall, 23, 655 Red Dog Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, warrant domestic violence, open container, no drivers license, failure to yield to blue lights, disregard for a traffic device, Carthage PD

Timothy D Humphrey, 27, 2557 Attala Road 3041, Kosciusko, aggravated assault – manifesting extreme indifference to life, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Clifton L Killpacher, 43, 309 East Mclemore, Memphis, TN, no insurance, switched tag, no drivers license, Kosciusko PD

William H McKinley, 33, , 3335 Attala Road 1022, Kosciusko, domestic violence – simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Jeffery E Rosamond, 23, 2055 Attala Road 2277, McCool, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Joseph P Stewart, 55, 1117 Wright Street, Greenwood, burglary of a commercial building, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)