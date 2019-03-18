burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Billy Withers, 25, 10061 Road 420, Philadelphia, burglary of a commercial building, cars, ext…(5counts)

Chaddis Mcafee, 36, 603 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, conspiracy to commit a felony (15 counts)

Stacy Sims, 50, County Road 505, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Lucresha Rene Frank, 42, 18985 Woodside Street, Harperwoods, MN, hold circuit court

Jeremiah Joe, 28, 1140 Hoye Pace Road, Conehatta, contempt of court, failure to pay

Edward C McCarty, 31, 465 Mount Pleasant Road, Noxapater, hold for other agency

Marlon Bell, 37, 1880 Cobblestone, Walnut Grove, hold for other agency

Ashton Edwards, 32, 10061 Road 266, Philadelphia, hold circuit court

Brian J Irvin, 33, 14930 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, public drunk

Claire Jean Tillman, 22, 507 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct at a place of business

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)