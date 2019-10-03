Home » Local » burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Krystain Gates, 30, 840 Bailey, Carthage, burglary of a dwelling house

Krystain Gates

Terrance Kessenger, 30, 106 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license

Terrance Kessenger

Johnathan Price, 41, 3009 Willow Dr, Meridian, shoplifting

Johnathan Price

Willis E Shields, 30, 1910 11th Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Willis E Shields

Sammy Holliday, 51, 11640 Road 121, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life

Sammy Holliday

Anna Renna Velaquez, 51, 15073 Hwy 48, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Anna Renna Velaquez

Terriance Dnado Hunter, 31, 266 Lewis Ave, Philadelphia, petit larceny, burglary of a dwelling house

Terriance Dnado Hunter

Mark Yates, 51, 14511 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Mark Yates

James Baugh, 48, 10751 Road 628, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, stalking

James Baugh

Teresa D Brown, 41, 255 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, public drunk

Teresa D Brown

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)