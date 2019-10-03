burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Krystain Gates, 30, 840 Bailey, Carthage, burglary of a dwelling house

Terrance Kessenger, 30, 106 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license

Johnathan Price, 41, 3009 Willow Dr, Meridian, shoplifting

Willis E Shields, 30, 1910 11th Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Sammy Holliday, 51, 11640 Road 121, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life

Anna Renna Velaquez, 51, 15073 Hwy 48, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Terriance Dnado Hunter, 31, 266 Lewis Ave, Philadelphia, petit larceny, burglary of a dwelling house

Mark Yates, 51, 14511 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

James Baugh, 48, 10751 Road 628, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, stalking

Teresa D Brown, 41, 255 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)