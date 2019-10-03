burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Krystain Gates, 30, 840 Bailey, Carthage, burglary of a dwelling house
Terrance Kessenger, 30, 106 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license
Johnathan Price, 41, 3009 Willow Dr, Meridian, shoplifting
Willis E Shields, 30, 1910 11th Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Sammy Holliday, 51, 11640 Road 121, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life
Anna Renna Velaquez, 51, 15073 Hwy 48, Philadelphia, disturbance of family
Terriance Dnado Hunter, 31, 266 Lewis Ave, Philadelphia, petit larceny, burglary of a dwelling house
Mark Yates, 51, 14511 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
James Baugh, 48, 10751 Road 628, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear, stalking
Teresa D Brown, 41, 255 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, public drunk
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)