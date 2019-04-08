burglary, DUI and other arrests in Leake County

Stepfun M Brown, 23, 11401 Petunia Dr., Keller, capias – burglary, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Laquinta A Craft, 45, 5313 Sheronn Street, Jackson, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

Julie A Fontenot, 34, 257 Dicklee Road, Kosciusko, accessory after the fact, hold for Carthage PD, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kendrick O Holmes, 40, 14582 Bowling Green Road, Durant, serve weekend, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Willie J Keys, 31, 1302 Hwy 35 N, Carthage, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Daniel B McNeer, 34, 9183 Castatial Springs Blvd., Durant, tag expired, introducing contraband to a correctional facility, possession of counterfeit money, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Adam C Myers, 22, 300 Center Crossing Road, Kosciusko, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, driving with a suspended license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Justin B Roberts, 27, 2052 Gunter Road, Walnut Grove, capias – burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, hold for drug court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Desmond Stewart, 32, 500 Hudson Road, Carthage, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no drivers license, warrants CPD, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, Carthage PD

Michael D Wells, 20, 106 Hwy 35S, Walnut Grove, concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)