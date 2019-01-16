burglary, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Falan Tereese Richardson, 32, 17601 E John C Stennis Drive, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Eric Seif, 27, 7558 Hickory Fellowship Road, Hickory, trespassing, burglary of a dwelling house

Jacoby Marquez Dunning, 26, 1724 18th Street, Meridian, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Willis E Shields, 29, 101 Westfeild Drive, Louisville, hold for investigation

Catherine Pike Sullivan, 26, 11670 Road 539, Philadelphia, drug court violation

Jamie Abel, 40, 10061 Road 446, Philadelphia, burglary of a commercial building, grand larceny

Shanna Dees Brewer, 21, 10661 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

Edith Laura Davis, 31, 10171 Road 2234, Union, sentenced to time served

Corderro M Gale, 28, 3403 Parkway Blvd., Meridian, suspended driver’s license

Shaquela J Bell, 28, 703 Residence Street, Shuqualak, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no divers license, seat belt violation, possession of paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)