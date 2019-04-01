Home » Local » burglary, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

burglary, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Toby Adams, 30, 4150 Luard Hill Road, Carthage, grand larceny, contempt of court

Ashley Crapps, 31, Road 769, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Tyrecus L Hunter, 29, 910 A Martin Luther King Dr, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death (2 counts), serving sentence

Lillie Lanell Olmos, 37, 8950 Hwy 493, Bailey, shoplifting

Nicholas Triplett, 38, 464 Samp Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Monica Ann Andrews, 28, 10951 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, suspended drives license

Krystian Gates, 30, 840 Bailey Court, Tupelo, phone calls, harassing/threatening, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death, burglary of a dwelling house

Nicholas S Mingo, 23, 158 McFarland Road, Heidelberg, public drunk

Zebadiah Dane Swain, 32, 264 Noah Stonewall Street, Enterprise, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, careless driving

Jessica Claira Watkins, 38, 11550 Marty Stuart Dr, Carthage, trespassing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)