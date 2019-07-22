burglary, possession and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Sami L Elbatnigi, 29, 202 Summer Street, Walnut Grove, malicious mischief, warrants, shoplifting, Carthage PD
Junes L Grant, 31, 489 Hunter Road, Lena, simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept
Johnnie Johnson, 63, 111 Live Oak Road, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Leandrew McDonald, 37, 433 Barham Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept./Carthage PD
Nicholas L Perteet, 28, 704 College Street, Ackerman, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD
Kiana L Shoemake, 19, 194 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, grand larceny, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept
Quincy Wicks, 25, 6925 Highpoint Road, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Carthage PD
Deidre M Gentry, 30, 210 Shanks Street, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, no insurance, no drivers license, no tag, Kosciusko PD
Joseph P Stewart, 55, 1117 Wright Street, Greenwood, burglary of a commercial building, Kosciusko PD
Kevin D Brown, 40, 3798 Standing Pine Road, Carthage, DHS, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)