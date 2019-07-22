burglary, possession and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Sami L Elbatnigi, 29, 202 Summer Street, Walnut Grove, malicious mischief, warrants, shoplifting, Carthage PD

Junes L Grant, 31, 489 Hunter Road, Lena, simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Johnnie Johnson, 63, 111 Live Oak Road, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Leandrew McDonald, 37, 433 Barham Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept./Carthage PD

Nicholas L Perteet, 28, 704 College Street, Ackerman, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Kiana L Shoemake, 19, 194 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, grand larceny, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Quincy Wicks, 25, 6925 Highpoint Road, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Carthage PD

Deidre M Gentry, 30, 210 Shanks Street, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, no insurance, no drivers license, no tag, Kosciusko PD

Joseph P Stewart, 55, 1117 Wright Street, Greenwood, burglary of a commercial building, Kosciusko PD

Kevin D Brown, 40, 3798 Standing Pine Road, Carthage, DHS, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)