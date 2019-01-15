burglary, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Bill Logan, 62, 1184 Win Creek Drive, Collierville, TN, pubic drunk
Keith A Hamilton, 22, 10110 Road 435, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Scotty Lee Brown, 27, 228 Water Ave, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance
Arron Rashun McCarty, 26, 316 Beech Street, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license
Angel Jonel, 22, PO Box 659, Fort Apache, AZ, public drunk
Stacey Lewis, 37, 10910 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Samuel Caine Bell, 34, 60 Bogue Chitto Circle, Philadelphia, serving sentence
Charles Burton Bond, 53, 10190 Road 349, Union, possession of a controlled substance
Bailey Cumberland, 18, Hwy 495, Preston, three counts commercial burglary
Corey Brandon Fleming, 24, 146 McDonald Road, Preston, aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death
