burglary, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Bill Logan, 62, 1184 Win Creek Drive, Collierville, TN, pubic drunk

Keith A Hamilton, 22, 10110 Road 435, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Scotty Lee Brown, 27, 228 Water Ave, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

Arron Rashun McCarty, 26, 316 Beech Street, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license

Angel Jonel, 22, PO Box 659, Fort Apache, AZ, public drunk

Stacey Lewis, 37, 10910 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Samuel Caine Bell, 34, 60 Bogue Chitto Circle, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Charles Burton Bond, 53, 10190 Road 349, Union, possession of a controlled substance

Bailey Cumberland, 18, Hwy 495, Preston, three counts commercial burglary

Corey Brandon Fleming, 24, 146 McDonald Road, Preston, aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)